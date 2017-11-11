Merced's Quinn Hagerman makes her way through the course during the CCC Cross Country Center Meet at Atwater High School earlier this season.
High School Sports

Merced High sends three cross country runners to state

Merced Sun-Star Staff

November 11, 2017 3:50 PM

Merced High advanced three runners to the CIF State Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships at Willow Hills in Folsom.

Junior Quinn Hagerman finished second overall in the Division III girls race with a time of 19 minutes and 12.7 seconds to earn an individual berth to state. Hagerman will be joined by teammate Ciarra Colon, who crossed the finish line in 19:40 for ninth place.

The Merced girls finished sixth as a team.

Bears sophomore Richard Cole McKain also punched his ticket to state with a sixth-place finish in the Division III boys race with a time of 16:43.

The state meet will be held Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Atwater High had two athletes just fall short of earning a trip to state with strong performances.

Senior Raul Flores finished ninth overall in the Division II boys race with a time of 16:37. Falcons junior Clara Harman placed 13th in the Division II girls race with a time of 19:58.

Golden Valley’s Thomas Rowan crossed the finish line in 17:21, which was good for 15th place in the Division III race.

Livingston’s Ashleigh Huerta placed 12th in the Division IV race with a time of 20:45.

