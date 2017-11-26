Quinn Hagerman, Merced
High School Sports

Hagerman earns top ten finish at state. Foundation basketball games on tap for Monday.

Merced Sun-Star Staff

November 26, 2017 08:41 AM

FRESNO

Merced High junior Quinn Hagerman finished ninth in the Division III girls race at the CIF State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Hagerman was the top finisher in the division from the Sac-Joaquin Section. She crossed the finish line 18 minutes and 32.6 seconds.

Merced teammate Ciara Colon finished 52nd with a time of 19:48.5.

Merced sophomore Richard Cole McKain placed 78th in the Division III boys race with a time of 16:53.2.

Foundation Basketball Games

Twenty-six area basketball teams will be in action tonight with the Sac-Joaquin Section Foundation games. Many schools are hosting girls-boys doubleheaders with the girls games starting at 6 p.m. and the boys playing at 8 p.m.

The foundation games raise money for the scholarships given out by the Sac-Joaquin Section. The officials also donate their time.

Merced High is hosting Le Grand in a girls-boys doubleheader. There will be a ceremony honoring past boys and girls basketball coaches between the girls and boys game as they host their first basketball games in the new gymnasium. There will also be a video message from former Bears star Gerald Madkins.

