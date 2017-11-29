Prep Notebook: SRC’s Jenkins named top defensive player. GV hosting girls tourney.

Luke Jenkins was a handful for any offensive lineman this season. The Stone Ridge Christian senior led the team with 85 tackles and 18 sacks to help lead the Knights to the Central California Conference Athletic Alliance championship.
So it was no surprise when the CCAA coaches selected Jenkins as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Jenkins said. “I put in a lot of hard work and it paid off.”
Jenkins had some monster game against CCAA teams, recording three sacks against Turlock Christian and five sacks against Millennium.
Big Valley Christian running back Javyn Drobnick was named the Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,608 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Stone Ridge Christian landed six players on the all-CCAA first team in offensive lineman Jaden Rogers and kicker Bryce Louters and defensive players Gabe Bartholomew (defensive line), Matthew Jordan (defensive line), David Boyce (linebacker) and Cole Houweling (defensive back).
The Knights earning second-team honors were Louters (quarterback), Shane Casillas (running back), Travys Troost (offensive line), Quentin McDaniel (linebacker) and Ethan Moradzedeh (defensive back).
Lady Cougar Classic
The 23rd annual Lady Cougar Classic tips off on Thursday at Cougar Arena.
The eight-team tournament features five area teams, which gives three first-year coaches in Ben Beznoska (Golden Valley), Art Solis (Merced) and Tyler Trammell (El Capitan) an early-season view of their teams.
Merced and Ceres will open the tournament at 3:30 p.m. Buhach Colony will face Beyer at 5 p.m. El Capitan will play River Valley at 6:30 with Hilmar and Golden Valley closing out the first day of the tournament with an 8 p.m. game.
The semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m on Friday night and the championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
All games will be played at Cougar Arena.
Water Polo players earn all-section honors
Six area players were named to the all-Sac-Joaquin Section Division II team recently. Atwater High’s Connor Norton and Buhach Colony’s Luke Bird and Zach Fookes were named to the first team.
Buhach Colony’s Joe Bustbade, Andre Dalia and Atwater’s Luke van Warmerdam received second-team honors.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
