Atwater boys defeat Le Grand. Will team up with Buhach Colony to host ABC Tournament.

Merced Sun-Star Staff

December 05, 2017

LE GRAND

The Atwater High boys basketball team scored a season-high 86 points in a 86-73 over Le Grand on Monday night at Le Grand High.

The Falcons (3-2) were led by Omar Berrio’s 25 points. Teammate Fernando Jeronimo added 17 points for Atwater, which was won three of its last four games.

Le Grand dropped to 1-2 this season.

The Falcons and Buhach Colony will team up to host the Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament last this week. The four-team tournament will get underway on Thursday at both schools.

Livingston will play at Buhach Colony and Escalon will play at Atwater on Thursday night at 7 p.m. On Friday night, Escalon will play at Buhach Colony and Livingston at Atwater. Both Friday night games will be at 7.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. Escalon will play Livingston at Atwater High and then Buhach Colony will face the Falcons at Atwater at 6 p.m.

Golden Valley Livingston 47 in Merced – Devon Martinez knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 23-points to lead the Cougars (3-1) past the Wolves. Cyrus Allen contributed 14 points for Golden Valley. The win was Cougars coach Keith Hunter’s 397th win of his career.

Kevin Alvarez paced the Wolves with 13 points and Adrian Pacheco scored 12.

Golden Valley will open the Turlock Godinez Tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Ceres at Turlock High.

Girls Basketball

Atwater 73, Central Valley 17 in Atwater – Kelsey Valencia scored 17 points to help the Falcons improved to 3-2 this season. Lexi Valencia added 14 points and Jazlyn Barron scored 12 for Atwater.

Note: The Merced High boys basketball team had to cancel their scheduled home game with Johansen for Wednesday night because of a scheduling conflict. The game may be rescheduled for a later date.

