Roundup: Atwater defeats Buhach Colony to win ABC Tournament

Merced Sun-Star Staff

December 10, 2017 08:29 AM

ATWATER

The Atwater High boys basketball team finished off a perfect 3-0 run in the Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament with a 63-58 win over Buhach Colony on Saturday night at Falcon Arena.

Ashton Jantz led the way with 22 points, making 9 of 10 free throws.

Saul Avitia added 19 points and Omar Berrio scored 15 as the trio combined for 56 of the Falcons’ 63 points.

Atwater has now won five games in a row to improve to 6-2.

Buhach Colony dropped to 3-4 despite 17 points from Anoop Nagra and 12 points from Gerald Braxton.

Atwater will host Hughson on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Golden Valley 62, East Union 38 in Turlock – Cyrus Allen scored a season-high 30 points as the Cougars (5-2) took third place in the Frank Godinez Tournament at Turlock High. The win was career win No. 399 for Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter.

West 59, Merced 58 in Livermore – The Bears dropped to (3-3) after going 1-2 in the Granada Holiday Invitational. Merced lost the final two games by one point. Merced will host Grace Davis at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Girls Basketball

Turlock 56, Atwater 46 in Salida – The Falcons went 2-1 in the Modesto Christian Touranment before falling in the championship game to the Bulldogs on Saturday. Kelsey Valencia, Lexi Valencia and Marisa Martinez were all named to the all-tournament team.

Livingston 63, Stagg 43 in Stockton – Annie Winton poured in 34 points as the Wolves won the consolation bracket of the Stagg Tournament.

College Men’s Basketball

UC Merced 73, Cal Maritime 64 in Merced – Cole Taira led four Bobcats players in double-figures with 21 points. Andrew Williams added 14 points as UC Merced opened up California Pacific Conference with a win and improved to 4-6 overall.

Women’s Basketball

UC Merced 71, Cal Maritine 42 in Merced – Mia Belvin scored 22 points and Mia Shannon added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Bobcats opened California Pacific Conference play with a lopsided win to improve to 5-6 overall.

