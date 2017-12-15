Hunter reaches 400 wins with Golden Valley’s win at Red Bluff Tournament

Keith Hunter picked up career win number 400 on Friday afternoon as the Golden Valley boys basketball team defeated Enterprise 62-42 at the Red Bluff Tournament.
The win brought the Cougars’ record to 6-3 this season.
This is Hunter’s 23rd year coaching at Golden Valley, compiling a 400-233 record. The Cougars have won six Central California Conference championships during that time and have made the playoffs 18 times.
Coach Hunter wins his 400th career game here at Red Bluff tournament 64-42 vs. Enterprise @MSSsports pic.twitter.com/o2lb6wIapI— I. D. (@sir_izzyD) December 15, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Hunter was glad to be able to put the milestone behind him.
“I think the kids were thinking about it. It was on their minds too,” Hunter said. “I need them to be free and relaxed. I’m ready to go after 401. It is a great accomplishment, but I’m I think I’m happy to move on from it.”
Cyrus Allen scored 22 points to lead Golden Valley and Devon Martinez added 20 points as the Cougars rebounded from a 91-62 loss to Pleasant Valley in the opening round of the tournament.
“Yesterday our defense was backwards,” Hunter said. “We gave so much space on the ball and we were hugging our guys off the ball. Today we played a lot better defense. We played with a lot of energy. We didn’t shoot the ball well yesterday. We shot the ball better today.”
Thursday
El Capitan 57, Fairfield 35 in Elk Grove – Marcus McCutchen scored 14 points to help the Gauchos open the Running with the Pack Tournament at Cosumnes Oaks High with a win.
Merced 65, Downey 48 in Modesto – Jeremy Redwine poured in 30 points as the Bears won their second game in two nights and improved to 5-3 on the season.
Girls Basketball
El Capitan 69, Riverbank 35 in Livingston – Nylah Hassan, Daisy Arroyo, Mikayla Kaufhardt all scored 12 points for El Capitan in the opening round of the Livingston High tournament.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments