High School Sports

Roundup: Merced girls, El Capitan boys win tournaments.

Merced Sun-Star Staff

December 17, 2017 12:52 PM

LIVINGSTON

Amaya Ervin scored 19 points as the Merced High girls basketball team defeated Livingston 60-34 in the championship game of the Leaders of the Pack Tournament on Saturday.

The Bears improved to 11-2 on the season with the win. Ervin was named to the all-tourney team.

Annie Winton paced Livingston with 15 points and was also named to the all-tournament team.

Boys Basketball

El Capitan 54, Cosumnes Oaks 40 in Elk Grove – The Gauchos completed a 3-0 run to the chamionship of the Running With the Pack Tournament. Marcus McCutchen scored 17 points to lead El Capitan.

TJ Wills added 13 points for the Gauchos.

Golden Valley 69, Medford, Ore. 37 – Cyrus Allen scored 18 points as the Cougars (7-3) finished 2-1 in the Red Bluff Tournament. Etrell Bowers added 16 points for the Golden Valley.

