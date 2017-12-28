Mariposa junior Milea Appling (23) attempts a jump shot during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. The Grizzlies beat the Wolves 57-45.
Mariposa junior Milea Appling (23) attempts a jump shot during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. The Grizzlies beat the Wolves 57-45. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Mariposa junior Milea Appling (23) attempts a jump shot during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. The Grizzlies beat the Wolves 57-45. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

High School Sports

Roundup: Appling leads Mariposa girls past Livingston

Merced Sun-Star Staff

December 28, 2017 05:29 PM

LIVINGSTON

Milea Appling poured in 29 points as the Mariposa High girls basketball team defeated Livingston 57-45 at Livingston High on Thursday afternoon.

Mariposa improved to 8-6 with the win.

Appling scored 10 of the Grizzlies’ 12 points in the second quarter to help Mariposa take a 22-17 lead at the half.

Winton made five 3-pointers for Livingston, which took a 1-point lead late in the third quarter at 31-30 after a basket from Sydney Grossman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Mariposa closed out the third quarter with a 7-0 run with Taylor Vegely putting the exclamation mark on the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Grizzlies a 37-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Winton hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 37-34 with 7:37 remaining.

However, Mariposa answered with a 16-2 run to open up a 53-36 lead with just over 2 minutes left on the clock. Appling scored nine points during the run. Appling also finished with eight rebounds.

Wednesday Girls Basketball

El Capitan 57, Delhi 13 in Merced – Liliana Hernandez scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead the Gauchos (9-6) to this fifth consecutive win.

Boys Basketball

Golden Valley 62, Argonaut 58 in Sonora – Devon Martinez scored 22 points as the Cougars (9-3) opened the Columbia College Tournament with a win. Etrell Bowers added 11 points and Bryan Livesay scored 10 for Golden Valley.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

    Strathmore outlasted Hilmar 53-52 by going for two in double overtime in the 6AA NorCal Play-in Game on Friday night in Hilmar.

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar 3:23

Strathmore wins double OT thriller over Hilmar
Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 2:53

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights
Pitman at Buhach Colony: Postgame interviews 3:27

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Postgame interviews

View More Video