Roundup: Appling leads Mariposa girls past Livingston

Milea Appling poured in 29 points as the Mariposa High girls basketball team defeated Livingston 57-45 at Livingston High on Thursday afternoon.
Mariposa improved to 8-6 with the win.
Appling scored 10 of the Grizzlies’ 12 points in the second quarter to help Mariposa take a 22-17 lead at the half.
Winton made five 3-pointers for Livingston, which took a 1-point lead late in the third quarter at 31-30 after a basket from Sydney Grossman.
However, Mariposa closed out the third quarter with a 7-0 run with Taylor Vegely putting the exclamation mark on the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Grizzlies a 37-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Winton hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 37-34 with 7:37 remaining.
However, Mariposa answered with a 16-2 run to open up a 53-36 lead with just over 2 minutes left on the clock. Appling scored nine points during the run. Appling also finished with eight rebounds.
Wednesday Girls Basketball
El Capitan 57, Delhi 13 in Merced – Liliana Hernandez scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead the Gauchos (9-6) to this fifth consecutive win.
Boys Basketball
Golden Valley 62, Argonaut 58 in Sonora – Devon Martinez scored 22 points as the Cougars (9-3) opened the Columbia College Tournament with a win. Etrell Bowers added 11 points and Bryan Livesay scored 10 for Golden Valley.
