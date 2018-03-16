Local Roundup: Golden Valley comes out swinging in CCC Softball opener.

The Golden Valley High softball team scored 10 runs in the first two innings as the Cougars opened up Central California play with a 14-1 win over El Capitan on Thursday afternoon at El Capitan High.
Marissa Bertuccio went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run. The junior finished with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Golden Valley’s Vanessa Saltos and Michaela Key both finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Bertuccio went the distance in the circle, striking out nine and giving up three hits and one unearned run in five innings. The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Cougars improved to 6-1 overall.
Atwater 2, Merced 0 in Atwater – Megan Escobar threw a five-hit shutout as the Falcons improved to 4-1. Katie Bettis led the Atwater offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Turlock 19, Buhach Colony 8 in Atwater – Sophie Mayol drove in six runs and Jessie Miranda had three hits and five RBIs as the Bulldogs won a slugfest.
Brooklyn Haley drove in three runs for the Thunder. Meagan Pacheco added three hits for Buhach Colony and Kalea Zambrano finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Boys Golf
Turlock 418, El Capitan 460 in Merced – Preston Magina’s’ round of 79 led the Bulldogs past the Gauchos in the CCC opener for both teams. Christopher Giardina led El Capitan with an 80.
Boys Tennis
Pitman 7, El Capitan 2 in Merced – Bode Chait and Rod Calos won their singles matches, but the Gauchos fell to the Pride.
Atwater 8, Merced 1 in Merced – The Falcons swept the first four singles matches as Eddie Delgadillo, Aiden O’Herin, Marcos Ahumada and Daniel Mead all picked up wins.
Los Banos 9, Central Valley 0 in Ceres – Quentin Barcellos and Andy Liu won their singles matches as the Tigers opened Western Athletic Conference play with a win over the Hawks.
College Softball
Merced College 3, Porterville 2 in Porterville – Mellanie Valencia doubled in Lilyan Gonzalez in the top of the eighth inning as the Blue Devils won their fourth straight game to improve to 9-10 overall and 4-1 in the Central Valley Conference.
Valencia had three of MC’s eight hits. Eileen Martinez also had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Cassie Gasper went the distance, striking out seven in eight innings. Gasper surrendered seven hits and two runs.
Baseball
Merced College 4, Reedley 2 in Reedley – Christopher Steeley drove in two runs with a double in the 11th innings as the Blue Devils improved to 15-6 overall and 5-0 in the CVC.
Jesus Duran added two hits and an RBI for Merced College. Michael Juarez went eight innings, giving up just one run. Ruben Sanchez picked up the win in relief.
