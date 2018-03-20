Livingston’s Winton, Los Banos’ Gutierrez among trio named WAC MVPs.

The Western Athletic Conference girls basketball coaches had a tough time choosing their Most Valuable Player. So they went with a trio.
Los Banos’ Erika Gutierrez, Livingston’s Annie Winton and Patterson’s Amaya Nelson were named co-WAC MVPs.
Winton averaged close to 20 points per game to help lead the Wolves to a playoff spot.
“She deserved it,” said Livingston coach Nina Garcia. “From the games I saw, there was always someone from the other team staying on her to try to keep the ball out of her hands. I’d say 80 to 90 percent of her shots were contested. If you look at our stats as a team, she had to carry our team for to be where we were.”
Nelson and Gutierrez led their teams to a co-WAC championship.
Gutierrez averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds for Los Banos.
“She did a lot for us,” said Los Banos coach Danny Crosby. “He handled the ball for us. She did a lot of good things on the board. She was a leader.”
The all-WAC first team was comprised of Los Banos’ Amelia Smith and Emily Lonetree, Livingston’ Alizabeth Huerta and Patterson’s Eziamaka Ogbuli.
Earning second-team honors were Livingston’s Sayani Cervantes, Los Banos’ Sienna Hampton and Patterson’s Kiana Kainoa, Ariel Escobar and Abena Appiah.
Honorable mention honors went to Sydney Grossman (Livingston), Susie Pena (Los Banos), Odile Mapanda (Patterson), Rose Duarte (Central Valley) and Zhalyn Riley (Pacheco).
Patterson’s Elizabeth Tolleson was named the Coach of the Year.
Central California Conference Girls
Turlock’s Jaydon Williams is the two-time league MVP after leading the Bulldogs to a second consecutive championship.
Williams averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals.
The all-CCC first team included Turlock’s Sarah Musselman and Hope Salsig; Merced’s Amaya Ervin and Sierra Smith; Golden Valley’s Delia Moore; Pitman’s Kaylin Randhawa; and Atwater’s Kelsey Valencia.
The second team includes: Atwater’s Lexi Valencia and Marisa Martinez; Golden Valley’s Grace Mello; Pitman’s Jessica Smith; and Merced’s Jade Johnson.
The honorable mentions are: Atwater’s Among Claiborne and Jazlyn Barron; Buhach Colony’s Caly Curran and Karlee King; El Capitan’s Lillana Hernandez and Nylah Hassan; Golden Valley’s Lerah Doyle and Keiomie Clemons; Pitman’s Claire Fountain and Sydney Smith; and Turlock’s Jada Washington and Sofia Andres.
Western Athletic Conference Boys
Patterson’s Kwaheri Rue was named the WAC Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers to the conference championship. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.
Livingston’s Kevin Alvarez and Los Banos’ Cameron Gomez were named to the all-WAC first team. They were joined by Patterson’s Jo Okitukunda and James Perez and Ceres’ Inder Sandhu and Elijah Hughest.
The second team was comprised of Max Sanchez (Central Valley), Sebastian Pulido (Livingston), Trent Mallonee (Los Banos), Davion Dunwood (Pattterson) and Jerome Hughes (Patterson).
Receiving honorable mention: Cristian Maldonado (Livingston), Harkaran Raggi (Livingston), Matt Bowman (Los Banos) and Semaj Pearson (Patterson).
The Coach of the Year was Patterson’s Jason McCleery.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
