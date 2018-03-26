Chen, Eckles help lead Merced swimming to win at Merced County Championships

The Merced High swimming program won the combined championship at the fifth annual Merced County Championships this past weekend at Merced College.
The Bears beat out a field of 13 teams.
The Merced boys took home six individual titles as Nick Eckles (100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke) and David Chen (200 individual medley and 10 breaststroke) each were double-winners. Eckles record a time of 1 minute and .55 seconds in the butterfly and 1:01.07 in the backstroke.
Chen touched the wall in 2:06.60 to win the 200 individual medley. He then recorded a time of 1:05.48 in the 100 breaststroke.
Hayden Giebeler won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.52 and also finished second in the 200 free (1:57.09) to teammate Spencer Fluetsch (1:54.89).
The Merced girls used the same formula they used to win the Central California Conference championship last year, to contribute to winning the Merced County Championships. The Bears didn’t win any individual titles, but their depth helped rack up points.
The Merced girls had four of the top five finishers in the 50 freestyle with Bailey Russell (27.72) placing second behind Los Banos’ Karissa Espinoza. Merced’s Ellie Hamm (28.19), Hannah Steele-Quevedo (28.61) and Natalie Hernandez all finished in the top five.
The Bears’ Madeline Hall placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.97) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:01.61). Merced’s Katarina Capulong (6:09.51) and Natalie Hernandez (6:12.13) finished second and third in the 500 freestyle, respectively. Merced’s Anjoleena Garza also finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:17.35).
Buhach Colony finished second in the team standings. The Thunder were led by Erin McBride, who finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:12.88) and 500 freestyle (5:55.31). Buhach Colony’s Gabbi Perez won the 100 backstroke (1:09.62).
Other local standout was Atwater senior Connor Norton, who won the 50 freestyle (22.81) and 100 freestyle (50.59). Norton’s time in the 50 freestyle was a meet record.
Dos Palos’ Beth Wilson also was a double-winner with victories in the 200 IM (2:19.77) and 100 butterfly (1:02.34).
The other local individual winner was Los Banos’ Karissa Espinoza, who won the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.52.
