Ramirez, Flores homer as Merced softball routs Buhach Colony.

The Merced High softball team had the bats working during a 12-2 win over Buhach Colony on Tuesday afternoon.
Lilan Ramirez and Abby Flores hit home runs before the game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Jewel Perez finished with three hits, four runs and four RBIs for the Bears (7-3 overall, 2-1 Central California Conference). Ramirez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Flores’ home run was a three-run blast. She also picked up the win in the circle.
Turlock 3, Golden Valley 0 in Merced – Shelby Frutoz struck out 11 on her way to a three-hit shutout against the Cougars. Frutoz also had two hits and knocked in a run for the Bulldogs (6-3, 2-0 CCC). Marissa Bertuccio struck out nine for GV (1-1 CCC).
Boys Tennis
Buhach Colony 5, Merced 4 in Merced – The Thunder swept the three doubles matches to pull out a narrow win over Merced. Winning the doubles matches for BC were Thomas Grissom and Nate Hilyer, Cesar Vega and Rafa Hurtado and Kenny Marx and Sebastian Nuno.
El Capitan 7, Atwater 2 in Merced – Oliver Calos, Bode Chail, Rod Calos, Andres Garcia and Tenzen Sherpa all won their singles matches to help the Gauchos pick up a win over the Falcons.
