Notebook: Small Easter tournament field not a concern for Atwater coach.

In many ways the Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Tournament is the highlight of the Atwater High baseball seson.
With the tournament taking place during spring break there is no school. It’s an opportunity for the players to play in front of good crowds under the lights.
This year will be the 59th consecutive year for the tournament.
However, with just five teams, it will be one of the smallest fields in the tournament’s history.
Never miss a local story.
Falcons coach Jarrod Pimentel believes this year is just an anomaly. He’s not worried about the future of the tournament.
“Not at all,” Pimental said. “It’s just this year.”
Pimentel said one of the schools that was supposed to come had its spring break switched to last week. Another school had a coaching change and the new coach wanted to go somewhere else.
“I think we’ll be good for next year,” Pimentel said. “Golden Valley and Gregori will be in it. I’m not too worried.”
This year’s field has a local feel with Atwater, Livingston and El Capitan all part of the five-team tourney. St. Joseph of Alameda and San Leandro are the two other teams.
With only five teams, the tournament will be a four-game round robin format with all five teams playing each other at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater. The team with the best record will be crowned the champion. The tournament will also only be three days.
The tournament begins on Monday at noon with San Leandro (5-5) playing El Capitan (7-2). The Gauchos are off to a good start behind strong hitting by sophomores Chase Minor and Dylan Webber. Minor is hitting .444 with 10 runs and eight RBIS. Webber is hitting .370 with nine RBIs.
Livingston will play a doubleheader on Monday with the Wolves first game at 3 p.m. against St. Joseph (3-3). The Wolves (7-6) are led by junior Cesar Avila, who is hitting .367 with 12 runs and nine RBIs. Avila is also 2-2 on the mound with a 1.18 ERA.
Livingston will then face Atwater in the night game at 6. The Falcons may be without one of their top players Jacob Faulk, who injured his knee recently. Faulk has been hot, hitting .481 with nine runs and eight RBIs.
Atwater softball off to great start
The Falcons continued their torrid start to the season with a 5-1 win over Pitman on Thursday afternoon. Atwater improved to 10-1 this season and 2-0 in the Central California Conference.
Megan Escobar has been great in the circle for Atwater all season. The junior went the distance against the Pride, allowing three hits and one run in seven innings. She struck out six.
Escobar is 5-0 this season with a 1.09 ERA.
Kattie Bettis continues to hit well. She picked up two more hits and scored a run on Thursday and is hitting .514 this season.
Atwater jumped on top with three runs in the first inning against Pitman. The Falcons did it all with two outs. Escobar drew a two-out walk and Sarah Warden followed with an RBI double. Alexis Ponce then tripled in Warden and eventually came around to score on an error.
The Falcons are hitting .363 as a team so far this season with Escobar (.458) and Warden (.419) leading the way.
Merced girls closing in on another CCC title?
The Merced girls swimming team has their eyes set on another CCC championship. The Bears improved to 4-0 in the CCC this season with a 104-80 win over Turlock on Thursday at Merced High.
The Bears have won seven of the last eight CCC championships. (Pitman won in 2016).
Sophia Hart and Emily Trejo led the Bears in the victory over Turlock with two individual victories. Hart picked up wins in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke. Trejo won the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Also picking up wins against the Bulldogs were Madaline Hall (100 butterfly), Katarina Capulong (500 freestyle) and Maya Garcia (diving).
The Merced boys lost 96-90 to Turlock on Thursday despite Spencer Fluetsch’s wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Hayden Giebeler’s victories in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Atwater Easter Baseball Schedule
(All games at Memorial Ballpark in Atwter)
Monday
Noon – San Leandro vs El Capitan
3 p.m. – Livingston vs St. Joseph
6 p.m. – Atwater vs Livingston
Tuesday
10 a.m. –El Capitan vs Livingston
1 p.m. – El Capitan vs Atwater
4 p.m. – St. Joseph vs San Leandro
7 p.m. –San Leandro vs Atwater
Wednesday
Noon – Livingston vs San Landro
3 p.m. – St. Joseph vs El Capitan
6 p.m. – Atwater vs St. Joseph
Comments