Atwater star getting hot at the right time, just as CCC play begins

Jacob Weiss wasn’t used to looking at numbers like that. Not next to his name.
Heading into the Atwater Easter tournament, the Atwater sophomore was hitting just. 225 with three extra-base hits in 11 games.
It seems the Falcons catcher is getting hot at the right time.
Weiss was named to the all-tournament team last week after going 6 for 13 in four games with four runs scored to go along with three extra-base hits in the tournament.
The biggest hit was a home run in the final game of the tournament. Weiss launched the solo blast in the bottom of the first inning against St. Joseph Notre Dame.
It took just four games for Weiss to raise his average to .295 as the Falcons (6-9) open up Central California Conference play this week against Golden Valley.
“It was just a slump,” Weiss said. “It was difficult to look at those numbers. I was really trying to get more hits and help the team.”
Weiss helped fill in the gap with leading hitter Jakob Faulk missing the tournament with a knee injury. The Falcons hope to have Faulk back in the lineup soon.
Atwater coach Jarrod Pimentel wasn’t worried about Weiss turning it around. He’s going to pencil him and Faulk in the middle of the order.
“Jacob is a great teammate,” Pimentel said. “He saw the ball well during the tournament. He knew he was struggling a bit and he turned it up a notch. He’ll be fine.”
Weiss led the team with a .316 average, 2 home runs and 19 RBIs last year and was named to the All-CCC second team as a freshman.
This past summer he had the opportunity to participate in the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series at the Team USA training facility in Cary, N.C. with Buhach Colony players Daniel Casso and Jake Sapien.
“I did alright,” Weiss said. “I played the outfield. I didn’t get to catch but it was a good experience. It let me know I had a lot of work to do. It showed me the talent that is out there across the nation. I’m not that good. I have a lot of work to do if I want to get to where I want to be.”
Pimentel saw a lot in Weiss early to make him his starting catcher from day one.
“He gives us a lot behind the dish, in the dugout and at the plate,” Pimentel said. “He’s one of our better players, but he’s humble. He’s definitely not a ‘me’ guy.”
The Falcons are going to need Weiss swinging a hot bat to compete in the CCC.
Once again Turlock looks like the team to beat. The Bulldogs are off to a 10-2 start.
Buhach Colony (10-5), El Capitan (8-5) and Pitman (7-7) should all be in the playoff hunt.
Weiss is glad to have his early slump behind him.
“Yeah, definitely,” Weiss said. “This is the most important part of the season.”
