El Capitan’s Navarette posts second best discus mark in the state at CCC center meet.

Dominique Navarette unleashed one of the top throws in the state of California on Wednesday at the Central California Conference’s second center meet of the season.
The El Capitan High senior uncorked a throw of 186 feet and 1 inch to win the discus event at Joe Debely Stadium. The mark was the second best in the state to this point in the season.
Navarette also finished second in the shot put with a mark of 47-3, which was second to Turlock’s Dustin Grein’s mark of 47-7.
The Turlock boys ran away with the team race, racking up 202 points. The Turlock girls made it a Bulldogs sweep with a 160.5 points.
El Capitan sophomore Nylah Hassaan won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Hassaan cross the finish line in 12.58 seconds in the 100 and 25.94 in the 200.
Golden Valley junior Angelena Williams was the other local double-winner with victories in the 100 hurdles (14.91) and the long jump (17 feet, 3.75 feet).
Atwater’s Clara Harman won the 800 (2:24.54), Buhach Colony’s Morgan Johnson won the discus (121-11) and Merced’s Kaitlynn Perez won the high jump (5-3) for the other girls wins.
On the boys side, Buhach Colony’s LJ Wallace won the 100 (11.10) and teammate Brandon Ralls won teh 200 (22.80). Golden Valley’s Hunter Slatten won the 400 (50.09) and Cougars teammate Michele Del Corona picked up a victory in the 110 hurdles (15.64). Golden Valley’s Avery Townsel also won the triple jump (42-11).
Other local winners included: Merced’s Cole McKain in the 800 (2:03.85) and Atwater’s Abraham Maldonado in the 1600 (4:28.45).
Baseball
Turlock 11, Merced 1 in Turlock – Tate Soderstrom tripled and drove in three runs as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in the CCC. Case Pacheco hit a home run and drove in two runs for Turlock. Xavier Stewart went 1 for 2 and scored a run for the Bears (5-12 overall, 0-2 CCC).
Atwater 3, Golden Valley 0 in Atwater – Kyle Yerrick threw six scoreless innings to pick up the win for the Falcons (1-1 CCC). Dylan McCartney pitched the seventh inning to pick up the save. Cody Rhoads went 2 for 3 for Atwater, scoring a run and driving one run in. Jacob Weiss added a double and an RBI for the Falcons.
Softball
Le Grand 13, Delhi 0 in Delhi – Alexis Aguallo went 3 for 4 at the plate with two triples and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (2-2 Southern League) Jonny Cowie added a double and three RBIs and Angie Belmontes pitched the shutout.
Comments