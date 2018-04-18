Merced softball holds on for narrow win over Atwater. MC softball sweeps Porterville.

The Merced High softball team jumped out to a three-run lead early against Atwater and Abby Flores made it stand up as the Bears picked up a big 4-3 win over the Falcons on Tuesday afternoon at Merced High.
The Bears (10-6 overall, 4-3 Central California Conference) scored three runs in the second inning. Dae Dae Landeros and Jewels Perez highlighted the frame with run-scoring singles. Perez finished the game with two hits.
The Falcons (15-5, 5-2) closed to within 4-3 in the seventh inning after a two-run home run by Lexuss Ponce, but Flores was able to close the door.
Flores scattered eight hits and struck out three.
Golden Valley 13, El Capitan 0 in Merced – The Cougars improved to 4-2 in the CCC with a second straight shutout by Marissa Bertuccio. The GV ace struck out seven in the win.
Turlock 14, Buhach Colony 3 in Turlock – Faith Hernandez tripled and drove in four runs as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in the CCC at 7-0. Paytin Mercado highlighted the Thunder offense with three hits and a run. Jenny Aguilar hit a two-run home run for BC (9-9, 1-6 CCC).
Stone Ridge Christian 5, Millennium 4 in Tracy – The Knights snapped the Falcons 37-game conference winning streak. It was the first Central California Athletic Alliance loss for Millennium since 2015.
Emma Eastman did it all for the Knights, collecting two hits and driving in four runs at the plate and pitching a complete game. SRC moves into sole possession of first place at 6-0 in the CCAA.
College
Baseball
Fresno City 4, Merced College 1 in Merced – Chet Allison homered and drove in two runs as the Rams defeated the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at Blue Devil Diamond.
Dalveyon Whittle pitched seven innings, striking out 11 and giving up just one run to get the win for Fresno City.
Jefferson Gray pitched a complete game for Merced (19-16 overall, 9-7 Central Valley Conference). Gray struck out 11 and gave up 10 hits and one walk.
Merced College’s lone run came on a an RBI single by Jesus Duran, who had two of the Blue Devils’ six hits.
Softball
Merced sweeps doubleheader in Porterville
Cassie Gasper struck out 11 and scattered five hits as the Blue Devils (21-16, 13-5 CVC) opened the doubleheader with an 8-0 win over the Pirates. Christiane Grijalva and Eileen Martinez both had two hits and two RBIs for MC.
The Blue Devils pounded out 13 hits in a 10-5 win in the second game. Mellanie Valencia led the way by going 4 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs for the She-Devils. Grijalva added three hits, a run and an RBI and she also pitched six innings to pick up the win.
Julia Pinasco drove in two runs for Merced College.
Comments