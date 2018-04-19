El Capitan wins pitching duel against Atwater. GV, Merced lose in extra innings.

A pair of sophomores took the mound for El Capitan and Atwater High on Wednesday afternoon with the Gauchos’ Tarak Davuluri going the distance for a 1-0 victory.
The Falcons’ Nathaniel Silva was the tough-luck loser after giving up just two hits in six innings. Silva struck out four and gave up just one run in the sixth inning.
It was El Capitan freshman Julien Natividad-Lopez coming up with the big hit in the bottom of the sixth inning to drive in Davuluri with the only run of the game. Natividad-Lopez had both of the Gauchos hits in the game.
Davuluri scattered six hits and three walks in seven innings for El Capitan. He struck out six as the Gauchos improved to 2-2 in the Central California Conference and 10-7 overall.
Turlock 5, Golden Valley 4 (8 innings) in Turlock – The Bulldogs worked extra innings to knock of the Cougars. Alden Norquist doubled and finished with two runs scored and two RBIs for Turlock (14-2, 3-0 CCC).
Garrett Fountain picked up the win for the Bulldogs, pitching two innings in relief of Dallin Tilby.
Jason Raine wen the whole way for Golden Valley (7-11, 1-3 CCC). Raine surrendered five runs on seven hits. Raine also knocked in two runs.
Joe Flores led the GV offense with two hits and three runs scored.
Pitman 4, Merced 3 (9 innings) in Turlock – Clayton Hall went 4-for-5 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Bears, but the Pride outlasted Merced in nine innings.
Brett Hagen pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out six to pick up the win for Pitman (9-7, 2-0 CCC). Joey Romeo drove in two runs for the Pride.
Xavier Stewart started on the mound and went six innings for Merced. Stewart gave up three runs on four hits and six walks. Hall pitched three innings in relief.
