Abrams tosses no-hitter as Buhach Colony routs Atwater

Clay Abrams seemed more concerned with how his mustache looked than throwing a no-hitter.
“Don’t forget to get my mustache,” said the Buhach Colony senior as he stood for a picture after finishing off his no-hitter against Atwater on Monday afternoon. “I usually grease it up.”
Abrams was dominant on the hill, striking out eight and surrendering only a second-inning walk as he held the Falcons hitless in a 12-0 win that was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Abrams said he was aware he had a no-hitter during the game, but did his best not to think about it.
“I wasn’t trying to say anything about it,” Abrams said. “I just tried to focus on what I had to do. I tried to focus on every pitch. If you don’t, that’s when you mess up.”
Abrams faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings. The only runner that reached base was thrown out trying to steal on a strikeout-caught stealing double play to end the second inning.
“He did a good job of getting ahead of the count,” said Buhach Colony coach Greg Wakefield, whose team improved to 14-6 overall and 4-1 in the Central California Conference. “He had all three of his pitches working for the most part. He was able to throw any pitch at any point in the count.”
The toughest part of the no-hitter might have been waiting in the dugout for about 30 minutes while the Thunder offense exploded for nine runs in the third inning to open up a 10-0 lead.
Buhach Colony sent 14 hitters to the plate in the third inning, collecting six hits. The big blows came from Dhelahn Tilghman and Matt Vang.
Tilghman hit a triple with the bases loaded to drive in three runs to extend the Thunder lead to 6-0. Vang came up later in the inning and also delivered a double with the bases loaded to drive in three runs to extend the lead to 10-0.
Eight of the BC nine starters had at least one hit with RJ Garcia and Daniel Casso each finishing with two hits. Nine different Thunder players scored at least one run.
“That was good to see,” Wakefield said. “Their pitchers were changing speeds and throwing different pitches. We did a lot of damage with two strikes and no strikes. I thought we hit the ball well in all kinds of counts.”
Abrams went down to the bullpen to stay loose during the long inning. It didn’t seem to effect him when he went back on the mound to start the fourth inning.
“My biggest fear was getting the win,” Abrams said. “If we get a win then I did my job.”
The two teams will square off again on Wednesday night at Memorial Ballpark at 7 p.m.
Golden Valley 9, Pitman 5 in Merced – The Cougars pounded out 11 hits and scored three runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings to outslug the Pride. Jack Solis and Sam Haggerty both had two hits and two RBIs for Golden Valley (8-12 overall, 2-4 CCC).
Ben Kaler collected two hits and scored three times for the Cougars. Nate Croninger pitched six innings to pick up the victory.
Pitman dropped to 4-1 in the CCC.
El Capitan 5, Turlock 4 in Merced – Chase Minor tripled in a run to tie the game in the fifth inning and then scored on a passed ball as the Gauchos (13-7, 5-2 CCC) picked up a big win by knocking off previously unbeaten Turlock (14-3, 3-1 CCC).
Minor had a sacrifice fly earlier in the game and finished with two RBIs.
Zach Pilkington picked up the win in relief with three scoreless innings and also added two hits and a run scored.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments