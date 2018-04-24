‘I’m joining a great list.’ Pacheco’s Pikas earns statewide honor.

Charlie Pikas has been coaching for 21 years. He’s been the only athletic director since Pacheco High opened in 2010.
His goal as an athletic director hasn’t changed since Pacheco High opened.
“My big thing is to try to make sure all kids have a good experience with high school athletics,” Pikas said. “Not every team can compete for a section title. Not every team is going to be in the basement. But every team can have fun and have a good experience.”
Pikas’ contributions at Pacheco were noticed as he was recognized by the California State Athletic Directors Association as Athletic Director of the Year over the weekend. Pikas was one of 12 athletic directors honored across the state at a CSADA banquet in Burlingame this past weekend.
“I was honored,” Pikas said. “A lot of great ADs have received the award before me, including my father in law (Gary Caropreso). I’m joining a great list of special people who have received the award.”
Los Banos High athletic director Joseph Barcellos received the award last year.
Pikas is currently coaching softball at Pacheco. During his two decades of coaching he’s coached baseball, girls basketball and boys basketball during stops at Merrill West in Tracy, Los Banos and Pacheco.
Pikas says at Pacheco High they’ve tried to stress a never-quit attitude across the athletic program.
“We’re going to come out every opportunity we have and give it everything we’ve got for the full length of the game,” Pikas said. “It’s kind of the mantra here going back to (former principal) Mr. (Brett) Lee, ‘I don’t quit, you don’t quit.’ It’s something we try to tell all our teams.”
Pikas was one of two athletic directors to receive the honor this year in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Also receiving the award was Franklin of Elk Grove athletic director Mike Cody.
