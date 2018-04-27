‘I had to put it all out there.’ Atwater standout’s play in tourney earns scholarship.

Nitza Rodriguez knew she had one last chance to catch somebody’s eye.
The Atwater High senior was playing in her last soccer tournament with her club team – the Ceres Earthquakes FC – last month in Las Vegas. It was a showcase tournament, which meant Rodriguez knew college coaches would be watching.
“I just told myself I had to put it all out there,” Rodriguez said. “If I didn’t get a coach to notice me, at least I tried my best.”
Playing in the second game of the tournament, Rodriguez caught the eye of Oscar Mendoza, who is the women’s soccer coach at the University of New Mexico Highlands.
Mendoza liked what he saw so much he talked to Ceres Earthquakes assistant coach Sonya Severo during the match and also walked to the other sideline to talk to Rodriguez’s parents.
A few weeks later, Rodriguez took an official visit to the campus and on Friday she celebrated her signing her national letter of intent to accept a soccer scholarship to New Mexico Highlands at Atwater High.
“It’s exciting,” Rodriguez said. “I can’t believe how everything fell into place.”
Rodriguez, who was an all-Central California Conference first-team selection for the Falcons this winter, was hoping to get an opportunity to play soccer in college. However, this late in the recruiting season, she didn’t think it would happen. Her backup plan was to go to Merced College and concentrate on school.
Severo made sure Rodriguez was going to Las Vegas with the Ceres club team to play in one last showcase.
“It was one last big tournament with the club team,” Severo said.
Her older brother David, who was a former soccer player at Atwater, and her father stressed the importance of the tournament.
“I just kept hearing my brother’s and dad’s voice in my head that this was my last chance and I had to give it my all,” Rodriguez said. “I have asthma and I remember telling myself, ‘If I faint, I faint. I don’t care. I have to give it my all.’”
According to Severo, Mendoza was impressed with Rodriguez’s speed and her ability to possess the ball.
“After the game, I told Nitza, ‘I’ve got some news. I think this coach is really interested in you. He wants you to go on a visit and offer you a scholarship.’ She went into shock. She couldn’t believe it.”
Rodriguez visited the campus two weeks ago.
She really felt a connection when she talked to an adviser in the childhood education program. She also got a good feel with the coaches and players in the soccer program.
“I talked to an adviser in childhood education and her energy was crazy,” Rodriguez said. “She was really talkative and nice. I could see myself getting an education there and succeeding. I also felt I was a good fit in the soccer program. The visit was a great experience.”
Rodriguez started playing soccer at 5 years old. She’s really not ready to stop and now she’s thrilled with an opportunity to play in college.
“It’s amazing knowing I’m going to play college ball,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve always loved watching the national team. Maybe this is a good sign, a good step. Maybe I can get there one day.”
