Golden Valley’s Mello earns top scholarship handed out by section.

The Sac-Joaquin Section will hand out scholarships to the 49 A. Dale Lacky/CSEA Scholarship award winners during a ceremony in Lodi on Tuesday morning.
The scholarships are for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success.
The two top awards handed out are the Clarke Coover Scholarships worth $1,500. The two recipients are Golden Valley’s Grace Mello and Vacaville Christian’s Jack Gardner.
Mello’s older brother Brady received the same scholarship last year.
“I was so happy when I found out,” Grace said. “With my brother getting it last year, it’s really a cool honor with two people in my family getting it two years in a row. My dad was also very proud of me, which made it cool. It’s a big honor handed out by our section.”
Mello has played water polo, basketball and participated in swimming all four years at Golden Valley. She also was a wrestler her senior year.
She was elected the student body president her junior and senior years and compiled a 4.02 GPA.
Mello has spent over 621 hours of community service, including time as a mentor through her leadership class, volunteering at Relay 4 Life and as a swim coach for the Merced Skimmers.
“I personally don’t like sticking with one thing,” Grace said. “The community service stuff helps keep me busy. It’s satisfying for me to help others. I like being involved with other people. It’s interesting to get to know other people. It’s fun being out in the community. I don’t want to be just a home body.”
Los Banos’ Shirley Liu was an A. Dale Lackey scholarship award winner. She is one of eight seniors receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Liu played tennis and soccer all four years at Los Banos. She went undefeated in Western Athletic Conference play during her high school tennis career and was named the WAC Most Valuable Player all four years.
Liu has also been a student body officer for three years and has a 4.54 GPA, which is second in her class of 310 students.
Mariposa’s Violet Matlock and Blake Atkins will receive $500 scholarships. Atkins was a two-sport athlete at Mariposa, playing baseball and basketball all four years. He volunteers at the Mariposa Youth Basketball and he has a 4.36 GPA.
Matlock is a softball and volleyball player for the Grizzlies. She’s been an all-league selection three times and played on two section title teams. She was her class president three times and has a 4.38 GPA.
Golden Valley’s Felipe Kallman is also a scholarship award winner. Kallman will receive a $500 scholarship. He was on the Cougars swim team for four years and played three year of water polo. Kallman is a member of the Jazz Band, Marching Band, Speech and Debate and founder of the Science Olympiad He has a GPA of 4.13.
Hilmar’s Paul Rocha will also receive a $500 scholarship. Rocha played football and basketball and competed on the swim team for four years. Rocha is the ASB Commissioner of Athletics, senior class president and a member of the Science Outreach Club.
Rocha is number one in his class with a 4.42 GPA.
Comments