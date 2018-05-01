Prep Roundup: Merced baseball finishes series sweep of Golden Valley.

Julian Torres pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the win on the mound and also had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Merced High baseball team to a 9-4 win over Golden Valley at Doug Fister Field on Monday afternoon.
Torres struck out six and gave up six hits and four runs.
The Bears (8-15 overall, 3-5 Central California Conference) collected 12 hits with Xavier Stewart also finishing with three hits and two runs scored. Joshua Alarcon added two hits, a run and an RBI for Merced.
Turlock 4, Buhach Colony 0 in Atwater – Dallin Tilby threw a five-hit shutout, finishing with four strikeouts as the Bulldogs (17-4, 6-2 CCC) earned a series split with the Thunder (16-7, 6-2).
Tate Soderstrom had three hits with a run and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs offense.
Seth Reyes had two hits for Buhach Colony.
Pitman 8, El Capitan 1 in Merced – Nick Trullio kept the Gauchos scoreless the final six innings as he held El Capitan to just one unearned run on three hits for Pitman. Trullio also led the Pride offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Brendan Kemps doubled and drove in a run for the Gauchos (5-5 CCC).
Golf
El Capitan’s Giardina takes top medalist honors at CCC Championships
El Capitan’s Christopher Giardina shot a 73 to finish with the low round at the Central California Conference Championships on Monday at the Turlock Country Club.
Turlock finished with the low team score with a 409. The Bulldogs were led by Connor Old and Fletcher Bacon, who both shot an 81.
Buhach Colony finished second with a 450. The Thunder were led by Justin Pasley’s 79 and Johnathan Valencia’s 83.
