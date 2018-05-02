Flatt’s grand slam helps Atwater move step closer to second straight CCC title

Kendall Flatt hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as the Atwater High softball team kept alive its hopes of winning a second consecutive Central California Conference championship with an 11-1 win over Pitman on Tuesday afternoon at Atwater High.
Flatt had a three hits as Atwater banged out 14 hits.
Katie Bettis also had three hits for Atwater (17-5 overall, 8-2 CCC). Megan Escobar gave up one run in six innings to pick up the win in the circle.
The Falcons are tied with Turlock atop the CCC. Atwater closes with games against Golden Valley and Buhach Colony.
Turlock 1, Merced 0 in Merced – Jessie Miranda finished with two hits, including the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning as the Bulldogs (8-2 CCC) edged the Bears.
Merced managed just three hits against Turlock ace Shelby Frutoz, who struck out 10 in eight innings of work to pick up the victory.
Abby Flores was the tough-luck loser in the circle for the Bears. Flores gave up just four hits in eight innings.
Buhach Colony 13, El Capitan 6 in Merced – The Thunder scored all 13 runs in the final three innings to pick up the win. Danielle Lopez had two hits and four RBIs for Buhach Colony. Paytin Mercado and Megan Pacheco added two hits and two runs scored for BC.
Le Grand 15, Denair 0 in Denair – Veroncia Garcia had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Bulldogs (5-5 Southern League). Alexis Aguallo added a double and three RBIs for Le Grand.
Boys Volleyball
Golden Valley 3, Atwater 0 in Merced – Bryan Livesay recorded 17 kills and 14 digs as the Cougars defeated the Falcons 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 to clinch at least a share of their second straight CCC championship.
Westin Bylsma added eight kills and five blocks for the Cougars (10-2 CCC).
