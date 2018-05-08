Cortez, Gurr propel BC past Pitman. Thunder clinch share of CCC championship.

The Buhach Colony offense cranked out 14 hits and 10 runs and sophomore pitcher Antonio Cortez pitched a three-hit shutout as the Thunder clinched at least a share of the Central California Conference championship with a 10-0 win over Pitman at Buhach Colony High on Monday afternoon.
Buhach Colony sits all alone atop the conference at 9-2 with one game left to play. Pitman and Turlock are both 8-3. The Thunder travel to Pitman on Wednesday for the regular season finale.
Five Buhach Colony players had multiple hits with Roma Gurr finishing 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
Brendan Ekezian drove in three runs for BC (19-7 overall). Matt Vang added two hits and two RBIs.
Cortez struck out four and walked one in five innings of work. The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Cortez improved to 8-0 with a 0.40 ERA on the season.
El Capitan 5, Merced 4 in Merced – Anthony Perez pitched five innings to pick up the win and also doubled and scored for the Gauchos (14-10, 6-5 CCC).
Dylan Webber also doubled and scored for El Capitan.
Nate Rios drove in two runs for the Bears (9-17, 4-7 CCC). Grant Deal scored two runs for Merced.
Turlock 9, Atwater 3 in Atwater – Cody Rhoads went 2 for 4 and scored two runs for the Falcons (8-18, 2-9 CCC).
The Bulldogs jumped out to a five-run lead after the first two innings. Tate Soderstrom went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Turlock offense.
Golf
El Capitan’s Giardina wins low medalist honors at Division tournament
STOCKTON – El Capitan’s Christopher Giardina posted the low round with a 71 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South Tournament at the Elkhorn Golf Club.
Giardina was one of two local golfers to advance to next week’s Masters Tournament at the Reserve at Spanos Park. Buhach Colony’s Justin Pasley qualified as an individual with a round of 80.
