Roundup: Stone Ridge Christian softball wins conference title with late comeback.

The Stone Ridge Christian High softball team scored five runs in the fifth inning to come from behind late to beat Millennium 7-5 on Tuesday afternoon to win the Central California Athletic Alliance championship.
The game was a tie-breaker after the two teams tied for the league championship after the regular season.
Laura Hooker delivered a big two-run single to break open a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning.
The Knights (14-8 overall, 10-1 CCAA) cranked out 12 hits with Hannah Nelson going 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Hooker, Cameron Murphy and Eleanor Nelson all added two hits.
Emma Eastman went the distance in the circle to pick up the win. Eastman struck out five and gave up five hits and two walks.
Atwater 11, Buhach Colony 1 in Merced – Lexxus Ponce drove in three runs as the Falcons (19-6, 9-3 Central California Conference) wrapped up the regular season with a win over the Thunder at Merced College.
Sarah Warden and Marley Gonzalez had two hits and both scored two runs for Atwater. Shelli Faulk drove in two runs for the Falcons and Katie Bettis pitched a complete game for the win.
Atwater will open the playoffs next week as the No. 3 seed from the CCC.
Boys Volleyball
Buhach Colony 3, Franklin 1 in Atwater – The Thunder opened the Division I playoffs with a win over the Wildcats. Thay Vang picked up 23 kills and 15 digs to lead the way. Drew Hill added 10 kills, four aces and 15 digs and Mike Silva finished with 47 assists for Buhach Colony (28-9).
The eighth-seeded Thunder will travel to No. 1 seed Roseville on Thursday for a quarterfinal matchup.
Golden Valley 3, Lathrop 0 in Merced – The fifth-seeded Cougars were led by Bryan Livesay’s 13 kills and 25 digs in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Westin Bylsma added 11 kills and Vong Her finished with 21 assists and nine digs.
