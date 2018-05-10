Central California Conference baseball championship finishes in three-way tie

Brett Hagen pitched a complete game to pick up a 4-3 win over the Buhach Colony High baseball team to help Pitman finish in a three-way way tie atop the Central California Conference with the Thunder and Turlock.
The three teams finished with a 9-3 record in the CCC.
The Thunder finished with 10 hits. Roman Gurr led the way with two hits and two runs scored. Matt Vang and R.J. Garcia both added two hits for BC.
Hagen gave up seven hits and three runs and finished with five strikeouts. Garrett Lema finished with two hits and two runs for the Pride.
Buhach Colony will open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs as the No. 7 seed on Tuesday at home against No. 10 Lodi at 4 p.m.
El Capitan 8, Merced 0 in Merced – Chase Minor, Zach Pilkington and Mark Sellers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Gauchos wrapped up the regular season with a win over the Bears.
El Capitan finished with a 15-10 record overall and 7-5 in the CCC.
Minor went five innings to pick up the win. He struck out five and surrendered three hits and six walks. Anthony Perez and Sellers both had two hits for El Capitan.
Turlock 3, Atwater 2 in Turlock – Garrett Fountain tossed a complete game, striking out nine as the Bulldogs finished in a three-way tie for the CCC title with Pitman and Buhach Colony.
Mason King and Kaleb Becerra both had two hits for Turlock.
Colby Flatt and Jacob Faulk both had two hits for Atwater, which finished the season with a 8-19 record overall and 2-10 in the CCC.
