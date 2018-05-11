The baseball, softball playoffs begin next week. Who’s in and where are they playing?

The Sac-Joaquin Section released the playoff brackets for softball and baseball on Thursday afternoon. Fourteen area teams qualified for the postseason.
The action gets underway with softball on Monday and baseball on Tuesday. The first two rounds in each sport will be held at home sites.
Softball
Division II
Who’s In: Atwater
The Falcons are the lone local team in the Division II bracket. Atwater (19-6) is the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Lodi (12-11) on Monday at 4 p.m.
The Falcons finished 9-3 in the Central California Conference. They are led by pitcher Megan Escobar, who finished with a 12-1 record and 0.71 ERA. Atwater had a .321 batting average as a team. Katie Bettis led the offense with a .418 average, four home runs and 21 RBIs.
Division III
Who’s in: Golden Valley, Pacheco
The two area teams will square off in the first round with No. 11 Pacheco (15-9-2) facing No. 6 Golden Valley (20-5) at Joe Herb Park in Merced at 6:30 p.m. The two teams haven’t played this year, but the Panthers are 0-3 against CCC teams.
The Cougars are led by pitcher Marissa Bertuccio, who finished with a 20-5 record and 0.64 ERA. Bertuccio struck out 253 hitters in 163 innings pitched. Bertuccio has five no-hitters and two perfect games this season.
Pacheco is led by Victoria Aguierre, who has hit .443 this season with three home runs and 27 RBIs.
Division IV
Who’s In: Los Banos
The Tigers are the lone Merced County team in the Division IV field. Ninth-seeded Los Banos (7-10) will open at No. 8 Dixon (12-8) on Monday at 4 p.m.
The Tigers are led by Cal-State Bakersfield-bound senior Kiara Azevedo. The Tigers star his batting .596 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.
Division V
Who’s In: Hilmar, Mariposa
Both Hilmar and Mariposa will open on the road in the first round on Monday. The fifth-seeded Yellowjackets (17-7) travel to Sutter Creek to face No. 4 Amador (16-6) at 4 p.m. Hilmar is led by sophomore Cheyann Hughes, who sluggged six home runs and hit .568 this season.
Sixth-seeded Mariposa (18-5) will play No. 3 Hughson (10-10). The Huskies are led by Marijane Lopez, who hit .542 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. The Grizzlies are led by senior pitcher Violet Matlock, who finished with a 13-1 record and a 1.49 ERA. Kiya Smith led the Mariposa offense with a .580 average, nine home runs and 43 RBIs.
Division VII
Who’s In: Stone Ridge Christian
The Knights (14-8) have been on a mission since losing to Ripon Christian in last year’s section championship game. Stone Ridge Christian won the Central Valley Athletic Alliance championship this spring. The Knights are led by Eleanor Nelson, who hit .562 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
Emma Eastman is 9-0 in the circle with a 1.37 ERA for the Knights.
Baseball
Division II
Who’s In: Buhach Colony
The Thunder (19-8) finished in a three-way tie with Pitman and Turlock for the Central California Conference with a 9-3 league record. That earned Buhach Colony the No. 7 seed and a home game on Tuesday against No. 10 Lodi (15-11) at 4 p.m.
Roman Gurr has been on fire for the Thunder, going 11-for-14 in the last four games. Gurr has hit in 12 consecutive games and is hitting .462 on the season with 25 RBIs.
The Thunder trio of Alex Kendrick, Antonio Cortez and Clay Abrams is a combined 17-4 on the mound with a 2.07 ERA.
Division III
Who’s In: Los Banos, Pacheco
The Tigers have been looking for redemption ever since they were upset at the top seed last year. Los Banos enters the playoffs this season as the No. 4 seed after winning the Western Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers (17-5-1) open at home on Tuesday against No. 13 Pioneer at 4 p.m.
The Panthers are in the playoffs for the first time in school history. Pacheco earned the No. 14 seed with a record of 11-8-1 and will open at No. 3 Oakdale (16-10) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Division IV
Who’s In: Livingston
The Wolves closed the season winning seven of their last eight games to finish second in the WAC. Livingston earned the No. 9 seed with a record of 14-11 and will open at No. 8 Sonora (17-5) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Cesar Avila is 4-4 on the mound this season with a 1.65 ERA. Maddux Ballenger is hitting .275 with three home runs and 28 RBIS to lead the offense.
Division V
Who’s In: Gustine, Mariposa
The Reds earned the No. 8 seed with a 10-12 record and will face No. 1 Linden (22-4-1) in the first round on Tuesday. Gustine is led by Kevin Medeiros, who hit .407 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.
Mariposa (16-8) finished second in the Southern League to Ripon Christian. The Grizzlies will open at No. 4 Argonaut (12-11).
Division VI
Who’s In: Le Grand
The Bulldogs finished 11-15 and enter the playoffs as the No.8 seed. Le Grand will open against No. 1 Rio Vista (16-6). The Rams are led by sophomore ace Ethan Medders, who finished with a 7-1 record and 1.64 ERA.
Le Grand counters with its ace in senior Eric Diaz, who went 6-0 with a 0.60 ERA. Diaz also hit .444 and led the Bulldogs in runs with 14.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
