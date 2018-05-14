Notebook: Livesay named CCC volleyball MVP. Atwater’s Norton headed to state.

The Golden Valley High boys volleyball team won a second consecutive Central California Conference championship, sharing the title with Buhach Colony.
For the second straight year Bryan Livesay was named the CCC Most Valuable Player.
Livesay’s 549 kills rank third in the state. He’s also third in the state with 580 digs.
Livesay has helped lead the Cougars to a 32-11 record overall and 10-2 in the CCC. Golden Valley will square off against the No. 1 seed El Camino in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinals on Tuesday night in Sacramento.
Other top awards in the CCC were handed out.
El Capitan’s Chittawat Her was named the Setter of the Year. Merced’s Pong Chang was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Buhach Colony’s Oscar Ramos was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Thunder’s Andy Hill was named the Coach of the Year.
All-CCC first-team selections were: Westin Bylsma (Golden Valley), Vong Her (Golden Valley), Mike Silva (Buhach Colony), Thay Vang (Buhach Colony), Anthony Xiong (El Capitan) and Nick Butticci (Merced).
The second team was comprised of: Lorenzo Chavez (Golden Valley), Lor Xiong (Golden Valley), Chang Vang (Buhach Colony), Cha Moua (Merced), Terry Chang (El Capitan) and Pedro Torres (Atwater).
Honorable mention went to Buhach Colony’s Drew Hll and Tim Vang, Merced’s Long Luong, El Capitan’s Kenny Yang and Atwater’s Jullian Rodriguez.
Atwater’s Norton headed to state
Connor Norton became the first Atwater High swimmer to qualify for the state meet at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship on Saturday.
Norton finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.29 seconds. The mark earned him a berth at the state meet this weekend in Clovis.
The state trials will be held on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School. The state finals will start on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Dos Palos athletic director Nikki Pigg-Roberts honored
The San Joaquin Valley Officials Association named Dos Palos’s Nikki Pigg-Roberts as their Athletic Director of the Year and will hand out the award on Monday night in Fresno. Pigg-Roberts was selected for her outstanding work with dealing with parents, student athletes and officials.
Grass Volleyball Tournament on Saturday
Golden Valley girls volleyball coach Kelly Leonardo is hosting the Central California Grass Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Joe Herb Park.
There will be three divisions. The junior high division will be $40 per team. The co-ed high school division will be $40 per team and the 18-and older co-ed division will be $80 per team. The co-ed teams must consist of four players.
To sign-up, call Leonardo at (209) 261-6455 or e-mail her at kleonardo@muhsd.org.
