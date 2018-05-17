Stone Ridge Christian marches on. Faces Ripon Christian next in rematch of title game.

Emma Eastman drove in four runs and pitched four scoreless innings to pick up the win as the Stone Ridge Christian softball team defeated Foresthill 10-0 on Wednesday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII playoffs at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton.
The No. 1 seed Knights (16-8) will face No. 2 Ripon Christian on Thursday night at 5 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s section championship game won by RC. The winner of Thursday’s game advances to Saturday’s championship game.
Eleanor Nelson added a double and three RBIs for SRC against Foresthill and Christa Casillas finished with two hits and three runs.
Stone Ridge Christian has won its first two playoffs games by a combined score of 28-0.
Casa Roble 1, Golden Valley 0 in Orangevale – The No. 3 seed Rams scored the only run of the game in the sixth inning when Ashley Jarman singled in Alexis Detwiler in the second round of the Division II playoffs.
Casa Roble pitcher Waverly Moore pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 16 Cougars along the way.
Marissa Bertuccio gave up just four hits and struck out seven for Golden Valley (21-6).
