Ripon Christian denies Stone Ridge Christian a softball section title again

The Stone Ridge Christian softball had a shot at a section championship for the second straight year.
However, for the second straight year SRC ran into Ripon Christian and left-hander Madison DeGraaf.
The sophomore pitched two complete games as Ripon Christian defeated Stone Ridge Christian 7-2 in the first game on Saturday and then 8-3 in the second game as RC won their second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship at the Arnaiz Softball Complex.
“We didn’t adjust to their pitcher as much as they adjusted to ours,” said Stone Ridge Christian coach Gerald Nelson, whose team finished the season with a 17-10 record.
Stone Ridge Christian defeated Ripon Christian 3-2 on Thursday to reach the finals. Ripon Christian had to play an extra game on Thursday night, beating Big Valley Christian 8-7.
Stone Ridge Christian couldn’t get out in front on Saturday in either game.
Sarah Brown doubled in two runs in the fifth inning to give Ripon Christian a 3-1 lead in the first game.
Stone Ridge Christian had an opportunity to break open the game in the bottom of the inning. Ariana Villa doubled in Christa Casillas to pull SRC within 3-2. Stone Ridge Christian then had the bases loaded with no outs, but Ripon Christian turned a triple play to get out of the jam.
Emma Eastman hit the ball back to DeGraaf in the circle. DeGraaf threw home for the force and catcher Elizabeth Thomas then threw to first for the force out. Ripon Christian first baseman Ariel Vander Woude then threw to third base and RC was able to tag out Villa in a run down between second and third base for the third out.
“I think we played well,” Nelson said. “It came down to base running. That triple play killed us. Base running hurt us in that first game. We have a young team. We only have two seniors. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores so I’m extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish.”
Hannah Nelson started in the circle and pitched into the seventh inning. She was charged with four runs.
Ripon Christian pulled away in the seventh inning, scoring four runs. The big blow was a two-run single by DeGraaf.
Ripon Christian jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second game. Thomas hit a two-run home run during a three-run third inning for RC.
Stone Ridge Christian pulled within 4-3 in the fourth inning as Sydney Shaw hit a two-run triple in the fourth.
“I got to the plate and I just told myself, ‘I’m going to hit it far,’” Shaw said. “We had two people on base. We made a run. I really felt we were going to come back.”
Ripon Christian seized momentum with two runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth as RC took advantage of three Stone Ridge Christian errors.
The mistakes were too much to overcome as Ripon Christian (21-6) eventually took home another blue banner.
“The fact that we won league makes me feel better,” Nelson said. “I’d rather win league than win section. We have 126 kids at our school and I only have four players who play travel ball. I’m proud of this team.”
“I’m excited for the next few years,” Shaw added. “It’s going to be disappointing we won’t have our seniors, but I’m excited what is to come with our two sophomore pitchers (Hannah Nelson and Emma Eastman).”
Escalon 6, Hilmar 0 in Stockton – The Cougars repeated as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions with their second win over the Yellowjackets in the playoffs.
Escalon pitcher Chardae Hoskins pitched a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.
Arabella Strach gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run double. Strack finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Madison Anguiniga pitched for Hilmar and only gave up seven hits.
