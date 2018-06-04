Prep Notebook: Buhach Colony’s Cortez, Gurr earn major CCC baseball awards.

Buhach Colony’s Antonio Cortez and Roman Gurr both played key roles for the Thunder’s run to a co-Central California Conference championship.
Cortez went 9-0 on the mound with a 0.47 ERA this season. Gurr was a tough out all season, posting a .448 average to go with 23 runs and a team-high 25 RBIs as Buhach Colony shared the CCC championship with Pitman and Turlock.
The CCC coaches named Cortez the CCC Pitcher of the Year and Gurr was selected as the CCC Offensive Player of the Year.
“Both stepped up in big ways,” said Buhach Colony coach Greg Wakefield.
Gurr went 22 for 40 at the plate during CCC play, scoring 14 runs and driving in 16 runs in 12 conference games.
“Roman was our ‘Mr. Clutch’ all year long,” Wakefield said. “He drove in runs, he hit for a high average, he stole bases, he did everything you can do. He hit the clutch two-run double late in the win against Turlock.”
Cortez was just as valuable on the mound, going 5-0 in CCC play with wins against Turlock, Pitman, El Capitan, Golden Valley and Merced.
“Tony was similar in that he took the ball every time we gave it to him and he never left the game without the lead,” Wakefield said. “He always gave us a shot to win.”
Pitman’s Brett Hagen was selected as the CCC Most Valuable Player. Hagen hit .400 at the plate with seven runs scored during CCC play. He also went 5-0 on the mound with a 1.13 ERA for the Pride.
The all-CCC first team was comprised of Dallin Tilby (Turlock), Jason Raine (Golden Valley), RJ Garcia (Buhach Colony), Jakob Faulk (Atwater), Justin Hines (Turlock), Jack Solis (Golden Valley), Clayton Hall (Merced), Kayleb Becerra (Turlock), Brendan Ekizian (Buhach Colony), Tyler Stout (Pitman) and Matt Vang (Buhach Colony).
Earning second-team honors were: Garret Fountain (Turlock), Tylder Soderstram (Turlock), Joey Romeo (Pitman), Alex Kendrick (Buhach Colony), Julian Natividad-Lopez (El Capitan), Mason King (Turlock), Mark Sellers (El Capitan), Tyler Etheridge (Turlock) and Kade Morris (Pitman).
All-Star games approaching
The Merced County All-Star Baseball Game will be held on Saturday at Merced College. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
It will be the North vs the South. The North will feature players from Atwater, Buhach Colony, Delhi, Gustine, Hilmar, Livingston, Los Banos and Pacheco high schools.
The South will be comprised of players from Dos Palos, El Capitan, Golden Valley, Le Grand, Mariposa, Merced, Sonora and Stone Ridge Christian.
The fourth annual Paul Leonardo Memorial All-Star Softball Games will be played on Tuesday, June, 12 at Livingston High’s softball complex.
The game used to feature the Central California Conference all-stars against the Western Athletic Conference all-stars. This year, the game director Joe Leonardo has added two more leagues in the Southern League and the West Sierra League.
There will be a blind draw to determine which leagues will be squaring off in the first round. The first games will start at 3:30 p.m. with games being played on two fields. The winners will square off at 6 p.m. The two losing teams will also play each other in a second game at 6 p.m.
Trio end season at state meet
The track season came to an end for three local athletes at the CIF State Track Championships this past weekend at Buchanan High in Clovis.
El Capitan High senior Dominique Navarrette finished 18th in the boys discus with a throw of 155 feet and 4 inches. It was the second appearance for Navarrette at the state meet.
Hilmar High freshman Mikela Labno finished 17th in the high jump by clearing 5-3.
Buhach Colony sophomore Trey Paster didn’t record a mark in the long jump. He fouled on his attempts.
