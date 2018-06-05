‘I knew my team had my back.’ Golden Valley’s Bertuccio named CCC Pitcher of the Year.

The biggest change in Marissa Bertuccio this season from last year was confidence. The Golden Valley junior had more confidence in herself, in her catcher and her teammates.
It showed in her performance.
The Cougars ace finished with a 21-6 record and a 0.64 ERA.
The Central California Conference coaches selected Bertuccio as the conference’s Pitcher of the Year.
“It’s a very rewarding honor,” Bertuccio said. “It was a goal of mine and to finally get it, it’s exciting.”
Bertuccio helped Golden Valley end a 12-year playoff drought as the Cougars reached the postseason for the first time since 2006 with a 9-3 record in the CCC.
“She had a dominant year,” said Golden Valley coach Ross Cruickshanks, who was also named the CCC Coach of the Year. “She did everything for us this year.”
Cruickshanks said the difference in Bertuccio this year was her confidence.
“She used to press so much,” he said. “She used to think she had to be perfect to keep us in games. Granted, she still kept us in games, but she let the games come to her. She had confidence in her catcher, Nini (Aranda). She really trusted her and that was big. She also trusted her teammates to make the plays behind her.”
Bertuccio recorded five no-hitters and two perfect games. The junior right-hander, who has already verbally committed to Sacramento State, finished with 267 strikeouts in 176 innings. Her strikeout total ranked ninth in the state.
“I thought I was more accurate this year,” Bertuccio said. “I trusted myself more. I had confidence in my defense behind me and I had confidence in my catcher. I knew my team had my back.”
Turlock pitcher Shelby Frutoz was named the CCC Most Valuable Player after leading the Bulldogs to the conference championship. Frutoz went 15-4 with a 1.67 ERA in the circle. She also hit .397 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.
Pitman’s Lehua Deleon was named the Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .545 with 10 doubles and 41 runs scored.
The all-CCC first-team selections were Katie Bettis (Atwater), Megan Escobar (Atwater), Paytin Mercado (Buhach Colony), Jayden Guerrero (El Capitan), Vanessa Saltos (Golden Valley), Jewels Perez (Merced), Liliana Ramirez (Merced), Morgan Aguiniga (Pitman), Kai Deleon (Pitman), Mackenzie Campbell (Turlock) and Jessie Miranda (Turlock).
The second team was comprised of Kendall Flatt (Atwater), Brooklyn Haley (Buhach Colony), Megan Pacheco (Buhach Colony), Maddie Martinez (Golden Valley), Abby Flores (Merced), Madison Kane (Merced), Claire Fountain (Pitman), Faith Hernandez (Turlock) and Sophie Mayol (Turlock).
