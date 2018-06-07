‘It’s definitely an honor to be chosen for this game.’ It’s showtime for area’s best.

Merced High’s first-year baseball coach Tynan Pedretti missed out on playing in Merced County All-Star Game. The game wasn’t started until the year after he graduated from Merced High.
“Of course I would have loved a chance to play in the game,” said Pedretti. “You get to see all of the kids you played with growing up. It’s another chance to compete against guys who are as good as it gets in the area.”
Pedretti will team up with Golden Valley coach Greg Euker and El Capitan coach Aaron Ruiz to coach the South in the ninth annual Merced County All-Star Game on Saturday at Merced College.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:15. Admission is $5.
“I think it will be fun to be around baseball guys,” Pedretti said. “We’re going to be around high school kids who are trying to make their dreams come true.”
The North will feature teams from Atwater, Buhach Colony, Delhi, Gustine, Hilmar, Livingston, Los Banos and Pacheco. Coaching the North will be Pacheco’s Chauncey Lee and Gustine’s Manuel Bettencourt.
The South will be comprised of players from Dos Palos, El Capitan, Golden Valley, Le Grand, Mariposa, Merced, Sonora and Stone Ridge Christian.
“It’s definitely an honor to be chosen for this game,” said Merced junior Grant Deal. “There are plenty of players who would give up a lot to have the chance to play against the best players in the league.”
This will be Deal’s second opportunity to play in the game after playing last year as a sophomore. He’ll be joined by Merced teammate Clayton Hall, Golden Valley’s Jack Solis and Jason Raine and the El Capitan trio of Mark Sellers, Anthony Perez and Julian Natividad Lopez.
After winning a share of the CCC championship, Buhach Colony will be represented by RJ Garcia, Roman Gurr, Brendan Ekizian and Matt Vang in the game for the North. Also playing for the North will be Western Athletic Conference MVP Trent Mallonee of Los Banos and Tigers teammate Kody Cardoza, who was named the WAC Pitcher of the Year.
Last year’s game was dominated by pitching with the North winning 2-1. Cardoza pitched three scoreless innings for the North. Hilmar’s Treven Crowley and Livingston’s Cesar Avila both contributed on the mound last year and are both return for the North on Saturday.
“Just getting to know some of the best players in league is the best part,” Deal said. “Last year I got to know other guys on other teams. It’s just about having fun. I had a great time last year.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
