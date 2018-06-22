Why the rotary all-star game founder didn’t want to have the game named after him.

Bob Green didn’t see it coming. Green’s own game committee for the North-South Rotary All-Star Game went behind his back to add Green’s name to the game last year.
They did it against his wishes.
The game, which will be played on Saturday at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley, is now called the 33rd annual North-South Rotary Bob Green All-Star Classic. The game features players from the Sac-Joaquin Section squaring off against Central Section players.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
“I thought it wasn’t right,” Green said. “I argued against it. It was a surprise. The game is not about me. The players play in the game. After 33 years, it’s about the people involved in the game.”
The all-star game was Green’s conception 33 years ago while he was an assistant coach at Avenal High. He felt players from small schools were getting ignored from other all-star games.
So with the help of local rotary clubs, Green, 78, started his own game in 1984. The first year there were 13 schools represented for each side.
This year players were selected from 32 teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section and 32 teams in the Central Section.
“Bob is the founder of the game,” said John Price, who serves on the game committee. “The guy had the vision for this game because he wanted kids from small schools to be represented in an all-star game. He’s dedicated over 30 years to this game.
“This is what happens to people like Bob, who pull off this project all these year. Eventually they get sick or die and it becomes the Bob Green Memorial game. Why not honor someone while they are alive and thank him for all his work?”
Price was the driving force behind adding Green’s name to the game. He worked for three years to get it done. When Green refused, he went behind his back and got the committee to make it happen.
“A lot of secret e-mails,” Price said. “I got the committee to override him. We snuck it into last year’ program. We didn’t really talk about it much. This year it’s more out in the open.”
Green still doesn’t like it.
“My wife and kids were all for it,” Green said. “They thought it was about time.”
Not only has Green given thousands of players an opportunity to play on a big stage in an all-star game, but the rotary clubs involved in the game have helped generate $336,000 in scholarship money that has been handed out to students and players over the 33 years. That includes $42,000 that will be handed out this year.
Along with his committee, Green hand picks every player for the all-star game that come from a list of nominees from each school. Most years, Green spends his Friday nights in the fall going out to football games to scout players.
Health issues prevented Green from attending many games this past season. However, that didn’t keep Green from scouting players. He hopped on the Internet and was able to watch video of players online.
“I think Bob is very knowledgeable,” said Downey coach Jeremy Plaa, who will coach the North. “He knows every thing that is going on at all times. He knows all the moving parts for this game. I think he has a checklist in his brain of everything that needs to be done.”
Green says he doesn’t plan on walking away from the game. He’s been doing it for too long. Green says he’s also received a lot of help from the local rotary clubs since moving the game to Merced from Chowchilla in 2012.
Green still loves providing this opportunity for the kids. He likes handing over the scholarship money to students.
“I don’t know,” Green said. “I think the committee in Merced, they could run the game. They can keep the game going, but I like doing it. I’m going to keep working at it. My health is not getting better, but my mind is sharp.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments