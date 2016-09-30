Athletes of the Week

September 30, 2016 11:45 PM

Abraham Santana, Merced; Makenzie Webber, El Capitan

Abraham Santana

School: Merced

Sport: Water Polo

Class: Senior

Position: Wing

The Week: Santana scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute to play in an 8-7 win over El Capitan. Santana scored three goals in the victory. He also added three goals, five assists and six steals in a 14-8 win over Pitman.

Makenzie Webber

School: El Capitan

Sport: Volleyball

Class: Junior

Position: Outside Hitter

The Week: Webber helped the Gauchos win two matches. She recorded 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces in a 3-1 win over Golden Valley. She added seven kills, five digs and two aces in a 3-0 win over Merced.

