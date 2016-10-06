Connor Norton, Atwater; Morgan Pimentel, Los Banos

Connor Norton
School: Atwater
Sport: Water Polo
Class: Junior
Position: Wing
The Week: Norton helped the Falcons win two games last week. He started with a five goals, four assists and seven steals in a 17-12 win over Golden Valley. Norton then delivered seven goals and three steals in an 11-9 win over Merced.
Morgan Pimentel
School: Los Banos
Sport: Golf
Class: Junior
The Week: Pimentel turned in the low round of the Western Athletic Conference Midseason Tournament at Rancho Del Rey with a round of 83 to win the individual title.
