Athletes of the Week

October 6, 2016 9:34 AM

Connor Norton, Atwater; Morgan Pimentel, Los Banos

Connor Norton

School: Atwater

Sport: Water Polo

Class: Junior

Position: Wing

The Week: Norton helped the Falcons win two games last week. He started with a five goals, four assists and seven steals in a 17-12 win over Golden Valley. Norton then delivered seven goals and three steals in an 11-9 win over Merced.

 

Morgan Pimentel

School: Los Banos

Sport: Golf

Class: Junior

The Week: Pimentel turned in the low round of the Western Athletic Conference Midseason Tournament at Rancho Del Rey with a round of 83 to win the individual title.

Athletes of the Week

