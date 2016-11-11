Ulonzo Gilliam, Merced; Cameron Gray, Buhach Colony

Ulonzo Gilliam
School: Merced
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Position: Running Back
The Week: Gilliam rushed for 149 yards and scored four touchdowns to help the Bears defeat Golden Valley 44-14 in the Battle for the Mayor's Cup. Gilliam rushed for two scores, caught another touchdown and returned a punt 67 yards.
Cameron Gray
School: Buhach Colony
Sport: Volleyball
Class: Sophomore
Position: Outside Hitter
The Week: Gray helped the Thunder win a pair of playoff games last week. Gray had 12 kills in a 3-0 win over Los Banos. She followed that up with 19 kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 win over Rio Americano.
