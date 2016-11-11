Athletes of the Week

November 11, 2016 12:11 PM

Ulonzo Gilliam, Merced; Cameron Gray, Buhach Colony

Ulonzo Gilliam

School: Merced

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Position: Running Back

The Week: Gilliam rushed for 149 yards and scored four touchdowns to help the Bears defeat Golden Valley 44-14 in the Battle for the Mayor's Cup. Gilliam rushed for two scores, caught another touchdown and returned a punt 67 yards.

 

Cameron Gray

School: Buhach Colony

Sport: Volleyball

Class: Sophomore

Position: Outside Hitter

The Week: Gray helped the Thunder win a pair of playoff games last week. Gray had 12 kills in a 3-0 win over Los Banos. She followed that up with 19 kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 win over Rio Americano.

