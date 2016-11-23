Jake Foss, Merced; Abriana Vander Woude, Stone Ridge Christian

Jake Foss
School: Merced
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Position: Quarterback
The Week: Foss helped lead the Bears to a 41-32 win over Del Campo in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. Foss threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Abriana Vander Woude
School: Stone Ridge Christian
Sport: Volleyball
Class: Senior
Position: Outside Hitter
The Week: Vander Woude recorded 31 kills and 25 digs to help the Knights defeat Fall River 3-2 in the NorCal Division VI semifinals. She also had 15 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 win over California School for the Deaf in the first round.
