Athletes of the Week

November 23, 2016 9:02 AM

Jake Foss, Merced; Abriana Vander Woude, Stone Ridge Christian

Jake Foss

School: Merced

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Position: Quarterback

The Week: Foss helped lead the Bears to a 41-32 win over Del Campo in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. Foss threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

 

Abriana Vander Woude

School: Stone Ridge Christian

Sport: Volleyball

Class: Senior

Position: Outside Hitter

The Week: Vander Woude recorded 31 kills and 25 digs to help the Knights defeat Fall River 3-2 in the NorCal Division VI semifinals. She also had 15 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 win over California School for the Deaf in the first round.

