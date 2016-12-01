Athletes of the Week

December 1, 2016 8:41 AM

Ronnie Reyes, Chowchilla; Ellie Ann Vander Dussen, Stone Ridge Christian

Ronnie Reyes

School: Chowchilla

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Position: Running Back

The Week: Reyes scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner on a pitch from teammate Damon Perry as time expired to lift the Redskins to a 26-24 win over Golden Valley. 

 

Ellie Ann Vander Dussen

School: Stone Ridge Christian

Sport: Volleyball

Class: Senior

Position: Libero

The Week: Vander Dussen recorded 30 digs and two aces in the Knights 3-0 loss to Woodland Christian in the Northern California Regional Finals. 

