Ronnie Reyes, Chowchilla; Ellie Ann Vander Dussen, Stone Ridge Christian

Ronnie Reyes
School: Chowchilla
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Position: Running Back
The Week: Reyes scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner on a pitch from teammate Damon Perry as time expired to lift the Redskins to a 26-24 win over Golden Valley.
Ellie Ann Vander Dussen
School: Stone Ridge Christian
Sport: Volleyball
Class: Senior
Position: Libero
The Week: Vander Dussen recorded 30 digs and two aces in the Knights 3-0 loss to Woodland Christian in the Northern California Regional Finals.
