December 8, 2016 11:36 AM

Victor Cruz, Buhach Colony; Jasmine Xiong, Atwater

Victor Cruz

School: Buhach Colony

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Weight: 195 pounds

The Week: Cruz pinned all three of his opponents en route to the 195-pound championship at the Ceres Invitational last weekend. When he wasn't wrestling, he was helping coach his teammates.

 

Jasmine Xiong

School: Atwater

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

The Week: Xiong averaged just over 14 points per game to help lead the Falcons to a 3-0 record in the Spanish Springs Tournament, including a 21-point performance in a 56-29 win over Galena.

