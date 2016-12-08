Victor Cruz, Buhach Colony; Jasmine Xiong, Atwater

Victor Cruz
School: Buhach Colony
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Weight: 195 pounds
The Week: Cruz pinned all three of his opponents en route to the 195-pound championship at the Ceres Invitational last weekend. When he wasn't wrestling, he was helping coach his teammates.
Jasmine Xiong
School: Atwater
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
The Week: Xiong averaged just over 14 points per game to help lead the Falcons to a 3-0 record in the Spanish Springs Tournament, including a 21-point performance in a 56-29 win over Galena.
