Athletes of the Week

January 12, 2017 9:47 AM

Caydin Wickard, Golden Valley; Geralene Pomele, Pacheco

Caydin Wickard

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Wrestling

Class; Freshman

Division: 113

The Week: Wickard was named the Outstanding Wrestler at the 16th Annual Mat Classic after winning the 113-pound championship at Granada High in Livermore.

 

Geralene Pomele

School: Pacheco

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Division: 150

The Week: Pomele went 5-0, including four pins to win the 150-pound division at the two-day Napa Valley Girls Classic last weekend. The tournament is considered one of the toughest in California.

Related content

Athletes of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan

View more video

Sports Videos