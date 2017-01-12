Caydin Wickard, Golden Valley; Geralene Pomele, Pacheco

Caydin Wickard
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Wrestling
Class; Freshman
Division: 113
The Week: Wickard was named the Outstanding Wrestler at the 16th Annual Mat Classic after winning the 113-pound championship at Granada High in Livermore.
Geralene Pomele
School: Pacheco
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Division: 150
The Week: Pomele went 5-0, including four pins to win the 150-pound division at the two-day Napa Valley Girls Classic last weekend. The tournament is considered one of the toughest in California.
Comments