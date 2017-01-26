Athletes of the Week

January 26, 2017 8:12 AM

Rodolfo Rivera, Pacheco; Megan Pust, Golden Valley

Rodolfo Rivera

School: Pacheco

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

The Week: Rivera helped the Panthers win a pair of games with five goals last week. He scored twice in a 5-3 win over Los Banos and then added a hat trick with three goals in a 4-3 win over Patterson.

 

Megan Pust

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Soccer

Class: SeniorPosition: Forward

The Week: Pust delivered a hat trick with three goals in the Cougars' 5-1 win over Atwater to help keep Golden Valley within striking distance of Turlock atop the Central California Conference standings. 

