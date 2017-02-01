Athletes of the Week

February 1, 2017 8:43 AM

James Sellers, El Capitan; Kirsten Dubberke, Mariposa

James Sellers

School: El Capitan

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

The Week: Sellers helped the Gauchos go 3-0 last week to keep El Capitan right on the heels of Merced in the CCC standings. Sellers scored 54 points combined in wins over Pitman, Turlock and Atwater.

 

Kirsten Dubberke

School: Mariposa

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Position: Guard/Forward

The Week: Dubberke recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in the Grizzlies' 67-39 win over Orestimba. She also scored 20 points in 68-26 win over Delhi to keep Mariposa undefeated in the Southern League.

Related content

Athletes of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

View more video

Sports Videos