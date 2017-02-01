James Sellers, El Capitan; Kirsten Dubberke, Mariposa

James Sellers
School: El Capitan
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
The Week: Sellers helped the Gauchos go 3-0 last week to keep El Capitan right on the heels of Merced in the CCC standings. Sellers scored 54 points combined in wins over Pitman, Turlock and Atwater.
Kirsten Dubberke
School: Mariposa
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Position: Guard/Forward
The Week: Dubberke recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in the Grizzlies' 67-39 win over Orestimba. She also scored 20 points in 68-26 win over Delhi to keep Mariposa undefeated in the Southern League.
