Athletes of the Week

February 10, 2017 8:01 AM

Gaven Azevedo, Hilmar; Samantha Kim, Atwater

Gaven Azevedo

School: Hilmar

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Junior

Division: 115 pounds

The Week: Azevedo went 3-0 on Saturday to help lead the Yellowjackets to their first Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Dual championship. Azevedo won by fall in the first round. Then won 18-5 in the semifinals and 22-11 in the finals.

 

Samantha Kim

School: Atwater

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Division: 137 pounds

The Week: Kim became the first Atwater High girls wrestler to win a Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional championship with a 7-2 decision over Tokay's Jessi Gutierrez in the finals. Kim went 3-0 to win the championship.

