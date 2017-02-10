Gaven Azevedo, Hilmar; Samantha Kim, Atwater

Gaven Azevedo
School: Hilmar
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Division: 115 pounds
The Week: Azevedo went 3-0 on Saturday to help lead the Yellowjackets to their first Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Dual championship. Azevedo won by fall in the first round. Then won 18-5 in the semifinals and 22-11 in the finals.
Samantha Kim
School: Atwater
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Division: 137 pounds
The Week: Kim became the first Atwater High girls wrestler to win a Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional championship with a 7-2 decision over Tokay's Jessi Gutierrez in the finals. Kim went 3-0 to win the championship.
