Athletes of the Week

February 21, 2017 8:09 AM

Jared Pazin, Merced High; Kelsey Valencia, Atwater High

Jared Pazin

School: Merced High

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

The Week: Pazin scored 24 points in the Bears' 47-39 win over Turlock that wrapped up the outright CCC championship for Merced. Pazin also scored 22 points in Merced's 63-57 win over Atwater.

 

Kelsey Valencia

School: Atwater High

Sport: Basketball

Class: Sophomore

Position: Guard

The Week: Valencia drained six 3-pointers en route to a 25-point performance in a 61-38 win over Golden Valley. She also scored 24 points in a 56-52 loss to Merced.

