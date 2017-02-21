Jared Pazin, Merced High; Kelsey Valencia, Atwater High

Jared Pazin
School: Merced High
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
The Week: Pazin scored 24 points in the Bears' 47-39 win over Turlock that wrapped up the outright CCC championship for Merced. Pazin also scored 22 points in Merced's 63-57 win over Atwater.
Kelsey Valencia
School: Atwater High
Sport: Basketball
Class: Sophomore
Position: Guard
The Week: Valencia drained six 3-pointers en route to a 25-point performance in a 61-38 win over Golden Valley. She also scored 24 points in a 56-52 loss to Merced.
