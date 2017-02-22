Juan Rosales, Buhach Colony; Adreyana Wickard, Golden Valley

Juan Rosales
School: Buhach Colony
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Division: 160 pounds
The Week: Rosales won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA championship with a 6-3 win over Del Oro's Will Costonzo in the finals. Rosales went 3-0 in the tournament.
Adreyana Wickard
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Division: 108 pounds
The Week: Wickard won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championship with a decision victory over Bear Creek's Jenna Bacich. Wickard went 4-0 in the tournament.
Comments