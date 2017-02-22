Athletes of the Week

February 22, 2017 11:48 AM

Juan Rosales, Buhach Colony; Adreyana Wickard, Golden Valley

Juan Rosales

School: Buhach Colony

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Division: 160 pounds

The Week: Rosales won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA championship with a 6-3 win over Del Oro's Will Costonzo in the finals. Rosales went 3-0 in the tournament.

 

Adreyana Wickard

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Junior

Division: 108 pounds

The Week: Wickard won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championship with a decision victory over Bear Creek's Jenna Bacich. Wickard went 4-0 in the tournament.

Related content

Athletes of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames

View more video

Sports Videos