Jeremy Redwine, Merced High; Courtney Juarez, Atwater High

Jeremy Redwine
School: Merced High
Sport: Basketball
Class: Junior
Position: Center
The Week: Redwine scored 22 points to help Merced open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with a 58-56 win over Rocklin. He also scored 18 points in 73-60 loss to Whitney.
Courtney Juarez
School: Atwater High
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Division: 170 pounds
The Week: Juarez capped her season by taking home a medal at the CIF State Meet in Visalia this past week. Juarez finished in seventh place.
