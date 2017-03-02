Athletes of the Week

March 2, 2017 10:07 AM

Jeremy Redwine, Merced High; Courtney Juarez, Atwater High

Jeremy Redwine

School: Merced High

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Position: Center

The Week: Redwine scored 22 points to help Merced open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with a 58-56 win over Rocklin. He also scored 18 points in 73-60 loss to Whitney.

 

Courtney Juarez

School: Atwater High

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Junior

Division: 170 pounds

The Week: Juarez capped her season by taking home a medal at the CIF State Meet in Visalia this past week. Juarez finished in seventh place.

