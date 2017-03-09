Athletes of the Week

March 9, 2017 7:57 AM

Jesse Flores, Delhi; Cassie Gasper, El Capitan

Jesse Flores

School: Delhi

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Division: 285 pounds

The Week: Flores reached the finals of the CIF State Wrestling Meet and finished in second place to become a two-time medalist. Flores went 4-1 in the two-day tournament.

Cassie Gasper

School: El Capitan

Sport: Softball

Class: Senior

Position: Pitcher

The Week: Gasper pitched back-to-back no-hitters last week. She struck out 18 batters in a 0-0 tie against McLane. She followed that up with a 14-strikeout performance in a 7-0 win over Sonora.

Related content

Athletes of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Merced's mini-March Madness

View more video

Sports Videos