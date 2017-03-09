Jesse Flores, Delhi; Cassie Gasper, El Capitan

Jesse Flores
School: Delhi
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Division: 285 pounds
The Week: Flores reached the finals of the CIF State Wrestling Meet and finished in second place to become a two-time medalist. Flores went 4-1 in the two-day tournament.
Cassie Gasper
School: El Capitan
Sport: Softball
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher
The Week: Gasper pitched back-to-back no-hitters last week. She struck out 18 batters in a 0-0 tie against McLane. She followed that up with a 14-strikeout performance in a 7-0 win over Sonora.
