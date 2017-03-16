Alexander Salas, Golden Valley; Kayla Commons, Golden Valley

Alexander Salas
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Track & Field
Class: Senior
Events: 100/200 meters
The Week: Salas swept the sprints with wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Merced County Championships. Salas crossed the finish line in 11 seconds in the 100 and 22.82 seconds in the 200 to help GV win the team title.
Kayla Commons
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Track & Field
Class: SeniorEvents: 100 meters/Long Jump/Triple Jump
The Week: Commons won three events to help the Golden Valley girls win the Merced County Championships. Commons won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.73 seconds. She also won the long jump (16 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (35-9.5).
