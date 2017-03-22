Shawn Bettencourt, Golden Valley; Janessa Jasso, Dos Palos

Shawn Bettencourt
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Track & Field
Class: Senior
Events: Hurdles
The Week: Bettencourt turned in the top times in the Sac-Joaquin Section in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-hurdles at the Husky Invitational at Sheldon High. Bettencourt recorded a time of 14.41 seconds in the 110 and 39.37 in the 300.
Janessa Jasso
School: Dos Palos
Sport: Softball
Class: Sophomore
Position: Pitcher
The Week: Jasso collected all five wins in the circle as the Broncos won the Madera South Tournament. She struck out 37 and gave up just four earned runs in 26 innings. Jasso also went 12-for-19 at the plate with eight RBIs.
