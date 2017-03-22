Athletes of the Week

March 22, 2017 9:32 AM

Shawn Bettencourt, Golden Valley; Janessa Jasso, Dos Palos

Shawn Bettencourt

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Track & Field

Class: Senior

Events: Hurdles

The Week: Bettencourt turned in the top times in the Sac-Joaquin Section in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-hurdles at the Husky Invitational at Sheldon High. Bettencourt recorded a time of 14.41 seconds in the 110 and 39.37 in the 300. 

 

Janessa Jasso

School: Dos Palos

Sport: Softball

Class: Sophomore

Position: Pitcher

The Week: Jasso collected all five wins in the circle as the Broncos won the Madera South Tournament. She struck out 37 and gave up just four earned runs in 26 innings. Jasso also went 12-for-19 at the plate with eight RBIs.

Related content

Athletes of the Week

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

View more video

Sports Videos